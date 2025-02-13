XRP is moving sideways above $2. Where will it go next?

Key Support levels: $2, $1.6

Key Resistance levels: $2.5, $3

1. Momentum is Stalling

Since early February, XRP appears to be consolidating above the $2 support level while moving sideways. Buyers tried a few times to bring the price above $2.5, but they have failed to do so. Before bulls hope to revisit $3, they will need to turn $2.5 into a key support first.

2. Higher Timeframes Show Weakness

The momentum indicators such as the MACD and RSI show weakness on the weekly chart with no signs that buyers are returning. The bias also leans bearish based on this price action since bulls were not able to break the current resistance at $2.5.

3. Lack of Interest Leads to a Declining Volume

Since the November 2024 peak, the XRP volume has been declining. This formed a bearish divergence which was confirmed in February 2025. Most recently, sellers have dominated in terms of volume and buyers appear shy. Until this changes, the price in unlikely to move above $3 again.