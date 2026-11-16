Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions for This Week: November 16

XRP is down 13% this week after sellers managed to push the price under $1.

Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $0.70

Key resistance levels: $1

Sellers Break Below $1

After more than six weeks of non-stop selling, XRP finally broke the support at $1, which is now acting as a key resistance. Buyers were unable to stop the pressure and have most likely retreated to the next support at $0.70.

With the bearish momentum in full swing, this cryptocurrency just made a lower low, which indicates that the bear market is likely to continue and a bottom is still to be found. That means lower price levels in the future.

Is a Bounce Likely?

Considering the aggressive selloff, a bounce or relief rally could be in the cards in the near future. That’s because sellers will eventually become exhausted after dominating for weeks. At the time of this post, the sell volume remains sustained, showing no sign of weakness yet.

The most likely scenario in the coming days is a re-test of the resistance at $1. Based on the current price action, it looks unlikely for buyers to break above it. If so, the re-test will be a bearish signal that may send the price to new lows later and closer to the support at $0.70.

You may also like:

Daily RSI Oversold

This aggressive fall in the price has sent the daily RSI into the oversold area under 30 points, reaching a maximum point at 16. Such a low level for the RSI has not been seen in the past several years. This highlights how much bears are in control right now.

Nevertheless, extremes do not last long, and a relief rally could be at hand in the future, similar to how the price reacted after the June lows. If so, a reversal in double digits could be at play later.