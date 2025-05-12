XRP rally continues with a minor increase of 3.5% daily, but can it break $2.6?
XRP Price Predictions to Watch This Week
Key Support levels: $2.3, $2.0
Key Resistance levels: $2.6, $3
1. Price Makes Higher Highs
The rally is picking up speed after XRP closed the weekend in green. This took the asset to almost $2.5 before a short pullback. If buyers continue the pressure, they have a good chance to test the resistance at $2.6 next. If they break above that level, then XRP has a good shot at $3.
2. Momentum is Picking Up Speed
The price is making higher highs and higher lows with a clear uptrend. However, the buy volume remains low compared to previous rallies. Hopefully, this can change as soon as the price breaks above $2.6, since that will encourage buyers to return in numbers. The current support is at $2.3.
3. RSI Makes New Highs
On Saturday, the daily RSI reached almost 69 points and made a new high before sellers returned to take XRP into a pullback. This shows a clear bullish uptrend. As long as the RSI makes a higher low as well, there is no reason to think this uptrend will stop any time soon.
LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.