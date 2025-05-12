XRP rally continues with a minor increase of 3.5% daily, but can it break $2.6?

XRP Price Predictions to Watch This Week

Key Support levels: $2.3, $2.0

Key Resistance levels: $2.6, $3

1. Price Makes Higher Highs

The rally is picking up speed after XRP closed the weekend in green. This took the asset to almost $2.5 before a short pullback. If buyers continue the pressure, they have a good chance to test the resistance at $2.6 next. If they break above that level, then XRP has a good shot at $3.

2. Momentum is Picking Up Speed

The price is making higher highs and higher lows with a clear uptrend. However, the buy volume remains low compared to previous rallies. Hopefully, this can change as soon as the price breaks above $2.6, since that will encourage buyers to return in numbers. The current support is at $2.3.

3. RSI Makes New Highs

On Saturday, the daily RSI reached almost 69 points and made a new high before sellers returned to take XRP into a pullback. This shows a clear bullish uptrend. As long as the RSI makes a higher low as well, there is no reason to think this uptrend will stop any time soon.