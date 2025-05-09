XRP makes higher highs as it eyes $2.6 next.
XRP Price Predictions to Watch This Week
Key Support levels: $2.3, $2.0
Key Resistance levels: $2.6, $3
1. Buyers Return
With the overall market heating up, XRP appears ready to make new highs and challenge the resistance at $2.6 next. Its most recent breakout saw the $2.3 level confirmed as support. This forms a solid base from which buyers can continue their rally.
2. Key Resistance at $2.6
Even if buyers control the price at this time, they will need to reclaim $2.6 as a key support if they want to take XRP to $3 next. While momentum favors continuation, sellers managed to stop the price at $2.6 back in March. Hopefully, this cryptocurrency will gather sufficient strength in the coming days to break this resistance.
3. MACD Turns Bullish
The 3-day MACD turned bullish in early May, but only in the past few days did the momentum pick up. This is encouraging and supports a sustainед rally in the coming weeks that could see XRP revisit $3. Based on this, the bias is bullish with a positive outlook.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk.
