XRP makes higher highs as it eyes $2.6 next.

XRP Price Predictions to Watch This Week

Key Support levels: $2.3, $2.0

Key Resistance levels: $2.6, $3

1. Buyers Return

With the overall market heating up, XRP appears ready to make new highs and challenge the resistance at $2.6 next. Its most recent breakout saw the $2.3 level confirmed as support. This forms a solid base from which buyers can continue their rally.

2. Key Resistance at $2.6

Even if buyers control the price at this time, they will need to reclaim $2.6 as a key support if they want to take XRP to $3 next. While momentum favors continuation, sellers managed to stop the price at $2.6 back in March. Hopefully, this cryptocurrency will gather sufficient strength in the coming days to break this resistance.

3. MACD Turns Bullish

The 3-day MACD turned bullish in early May, but only in the past few days did the momentum pick up. This is encouraging and supports a sustainед rally in the coming weeks that could see XRP revisit $3. Based on this, the bias is bullish with a positive outlook.