XRP continues to move higher after successfully testing $2 as support.

Key Support levels: $2, $1.6

Key Resistance levels: $2.6, $3

1. Buyers are Returning

With the key support at $2 secured, XRP has a clear path to move to the next imporant target at $2.6. If the price is able to break that resistance, then a move toward $3 becomes likely as buyers will rush to take advantage of the current uptrend.

2. Key Resistance at $3

Even if bulls manage to make it to $3, they will have to face a stiff resistance at that level where the price was rejected twice in the past. Sellers always returned there to challenge any attempts by XRP to escape higher. It is critical for $3 to turn into a support if buyers want to go higher later.

3. MACD Bullish Cross

The buy momentum is quickly gathering strength with a clear bullish cross on the 3-day MACD. This is a significant change after the MACD moving averages were in a downtrend since late January. This cross can be the start of a sustained rally in the days and weeks to come.