Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions for This Week

XRP turns $1.4 into support. Can it break $1.6 next?

Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $1.4

Key resistance levels: $1.6, $2

Key Support Reclaimed

XRP had a good week after it managed to reclaim $1.4 and turn it into support. With this level secured, buyers can now look up to the next key target on the chart at $1.6. Should this momentum continue, it’s unlikely the $1.6 resistance will hold up buyers for long.

Moreover, sellers appear to have gone from the order book, and this is visible on the volume profile, which shows buyers have dominated all week. This is a strong signal that the price wants to rally.

Decisive Move Expected

Looking at the past, we can see that $1.6 rejected the price twice, and the current rally would be a third attempt by XRP to break this key level. Hopefully, buyers can muster sufficient strength on the way there to finally turn this level into support.

If XRP wants to be successful, its volume should make higher highs as well. This is still lacking, even if buyers are dominating on a net basis in the past week.

Weekly MACD Turns Bullish

A clear sign that XRP is ready to move higher can be seen on the weekly MACD, which has turned bullish and is now expanding at a faster pace. Considering that this is the weekly timeframe, such a major reversal can keep XRP in a bullish trend for quite some time.

In the past, such bullish crosses lasted for months and saw XRP make sustained gains. The weekly RSI is also giving a similar signal after being in a downtrend for most of 2025. Watch closely the reaction of the price at the $1.6 as that will decide where XRP goes next.