Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions for This Week

Duo Nine

Share:

Share:

XRP appears to be consolidating before its next major move.

Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $1

Key resistance levels: $1.4

XRP is Consolidating Around $1.4

Over the past few weeks, XPR has been moving flat around $1.4, currently acting as key resistance. This price consolidation around this level can be interpreted as bullish since sellers were unable to secure a lower low.

This price action is encouraging buyers to return, and the current weekly candle is green. If it closes the week like this, then the resistance will likely break and turn into a key support.

xrp_price_chart_1103261
Source: TradingView

Downtrend Over?

With sellers unable to push the price lower, XRP has been moving sideways. This is a key signal that the market structure may be about to change. This makes a reversal possible in the future.

While buyers still appear shy here, they are slowly gaining momentum. This will likely be amplified as soon as the $1.4 resistance falls. Should they fail, then XRP has solid support at $1.2 and $1.

xrp_price_chart_1103262
Source: TradingView

MACD Bullish Cross

The 3-day MACD crossed bullish, which is a major signal that momentum is turning bullish. If this is sustained in the coming week, then higher price levels appear inevitable.

A clean break above $1.4 will also open the way for XRP to test the $1.6 and $1.8 resistance levels next. Bears will be in serious trouble at that point because it opens the way for this cryptocurrency to retest $2.

xrp_macd_chart
Source: TradingView
SPECIAL OFFER (Exclusive)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!


Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Tags:
Ripple (XRP) Price
News Icon

About the author

Duo Nine

Duo Nine is a crypto educator and a seasoned technical analyst with over seven years of experience in price action trading. After buying his first Bitcoin in 2014, Duo never left this space.