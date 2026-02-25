Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions for This Week

Duo Nine

Share:

Share:

XRP falls again under $1.4. When will the downtrend end?

Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $1

Key resistance levels: $1.4

XRP’s Downtrend Continues

XRP made a brief attempt to hold the support at $1.4, but sellers returned and pushed the price lower, which turned this level into a key resistance. Hopefully, buyers will show up soon to reverse this trend before it is too late.

xrp_price_chart_2502261
Source: TradingView

Sellers Dominate

Since the start of the year, XRP has closed 6 of 7 weekly candles in the red. That is extremely bearish and left no space for a relief rally. Considering how aggressive this selloff is, a future bounce will likely be just as significant and sharp.

xrp_rsi_chart_2502261
Source: TradingView

Daily MACD is Bullish

Even if the price action remains bearish, the MACD momentum indicator on the daily timeframe is bullish with a positive histogram. As long as this holds, XRP may be forming a complex reversal pattern that could see it attempt to move higher soon.

Watch closely the level at $1.4. If reclaimed again, bulls may be returning.

You may also like:

xrp_daily_macd_chart_2502261
Source: TradingView
SPECIAL OFFER (Exclusive)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
Ripple (XRP) Price
News Icon

About the author

Duo Nine

Duo Nine is a crypto educator and a seasoned technical analyst with over seven years of experience in price action trading. After buying his first Bitcoin in 2014, Duo never left this space.