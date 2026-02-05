Dark Mode
Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions for this Week

The XRP price is plunging alongisde everything else in the cryptocurrency market. Let's have a look at where it may be headed to next.
Duo Nine

XRP lost its support at $1.6. How low will it go next?

Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $1.4, $1

Key resistance levels: $1.6

XRP Loses Key Support

With sellers on the offensive, XRP has lost its key support at $1.6 and is well on its way to make lower lows. Key target areas are at $1.4 and $1, which could trigger a relief rally.

xrp_price_chart_0502261
Source: TradingView

Sell Volume Dominates

Every monthly candle since October 2025 has closed in red. This is a very aggressive selloff with no relief. There was a brief bounce around $2, but that level did not hold off the pressure from bears. Keep a close eye on $1.4 for a possible bounce.

2026-02-05 09.38.57
Source: TradingView

Monthly MACD Remains Bearish

Even if buyers appear in the coming days and weeks, the macroeconomic outlook remains extremely bearish, as indicated by the monthly MACD. This downtrend may take several more months before a bottom is found.

2026-02-05 09.39.05
Source: TradingView

 

