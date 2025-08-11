XRP found good support at $3 and appears determined to re-test the resistance at $3.6

Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key Support levels: $3, $2.7

Key Resistance levels: $3.6, $4

1. Uptrend Continues

Since buyers returned at the $3 support, XRP entered a sustained uptrend that has taken the price close to $3.3 at the time of this post. The momentum is building up and the cryptocurrency has a good chance to revisit the resistance and ATH at $3.6 this month.

2. Bullish Momentum Building Up

If XRP manages to move above $3.3, then buyers will have full control over the price action with a clear target at $3.6. The current momentum indicators such as the MACD and RSI are both making higher highs which supports a sustained uptrend in the future.

3. MACD Bullish Cross

Another clear signal that XRP wants to go higher can be seen on the daily MACD where the moving averages are about to make a bullish cross. If confirmed, the price will have a clear path higher until sellers return which is most likely to happen around $3.6.