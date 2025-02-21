XRP is approaching the $3 resistance, can it break it?

Key Support levels: $2, $1.6

Key Resistance levels: $3, $3.4

1. The Price Eyes $3

This week, buyers managed to take the price above $2.5 and quickly rushed to $2.8 before sellers returned. The current key resistance is found at $3. Should bulls manage to break that, this cryptocurrency has a good chance of making new record highs later.

2. Buyers Still Lack Sufficient Strength

Even if buyers made steady progress this week, they did not manage to gather sufficient momentum to really challenge the resistance at $3. The momentum indicators remain rather flat, and until the key resistance is broken, buyers may not return in numbers.

3. Volume Remains Low

Since the start of 2025, the volume has remained low and decreased considerably since the highs in late 2024. This is another signal that XRP lacks the strength for higher highs right now. Nevertheless, this can change at any moment as soon as the overall market sentiment improves.