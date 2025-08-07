XRP continues to hold well at $3. Here are some interesting predictions based on various technical indicators.

Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions for this Week

Key Support levels: $3, $2.7

Key Resistance levels: $3.6, $4

1. Price Hovers Around $3

Despite mounting pressure from sellers in early August, XRP managed to pull back up and hold above the key support at $3. As long as buyers keep the price here, they have a good chance to regain control and push this cryptocurrency higher this month.

2. Momentum Turns Flat

In the past two weeks, XRP has hovered just above $3 despite several attempts from bears to push it under this key level. This has turned the momentum flat with buyers and sellers battling for dominance. So far, there is no decisive winner as the price moves sideways.

3. Volume Drops

Without a clear trend present, the volume continues to fall which makes any breakout less likely. This can keep XRP close the the $3 level until buyers or sellers decide to push and break the stalemate. Until the volume picks up again, don’t expect any major moves.