XRP gives hints it wants to move higher again.

XRP Price Predictions to Watch This Week

Key Support levels: $2

Key Resistance levels: $2.3, $2.6, $3

1. Reversal in Progress

After sellers took the price to $2, the bulls returned and managed to take XRP just under the $2.3 key resistance. If they manage to break this level, then this cryptocurrency has a clear path towards $2.6 next. The price action is also turning bullish, but a break above $2.3 is necessary to confirm it.

2. Buyers are Returning

If we zoom out, we can see an inverted head and shoulders formation with the shoulders finding good support at $2. If this pattern holds, then XRP could see sustained gains in the future as it aims to revisit $2.6 or even $3 if the buy volume increases as well.

3. MACD Bullish Cross

Another clear sign that buyers are back can be seen on the daily MACD. The moving averages are about to complete a bullish cross. If confirmed, this could be the start of a sustained uptrend that can see XRP entice buyers to return. This could also spike volatility and momentum.