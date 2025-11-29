Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions for the Week Ahead

Ripple’s native token performed quite impressively in the past seven days, posting more notable price gains than many of its competitors. XRP is up by over 15% since this time last week, but it’s still down by double digits on a monthly scale.

What would happen to its price in the first week of the last month of 2025? We decided to ask OpenAI’s highly utilized AI solution.

XRP in the Week Ahead

ChatGPT argued that the most significant reason behind XRP’s weekly surge to $2.20 as of press time has been the recent launches of spot ETFs tracking its performance. Recall that Canary Capital’s XRPC was the first to hit the US markets in mid-November, followed by similar financial vehicles from Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, and Grayscale. In total, the products attracted over $660 million in net inflows in their first few weeks.

Nevertheless, the AI chatbot admitted that XRP remains in a “fragile position” as the market is yet to recover from the late October and Early November crash.

In terms of technical aspects, ChatGPT said the following for the week ahead:

RSI on the 4H and daily timeframes still shows “neutral recovery” rather than breakout conditions.

Volume increased on the upside move, but remains lower than during the selloff — a sign that buyers are cautious.

Bulls must reclaim $2.35–$2.40 to restart a larger trend reversal.

Continued inflows into the next XRP ETFs, aligned with improved sentiment on the Bitcoin market front, and some institutional adoption updates could propel Ripple’s cross-border token toward the aforementioned $2.40 resistance.

However, if the overall market conditions worsen again, or macro fears, such as rate cuts, intensify, then the asset might find itself dipping below $2.00 as it did earlier in November.

Most Likely Scenario

The AI chatbot believes the most likely scenario for the week ahead is a consolidation phase, meaning XRP will remain sideways, with a lower boundary at $2.18 and an upper one at $2.35. The less viable options would be a bear case and a drop to the $2.00 support, or a more bullish move toward $2.55, but only if the ETF inflows skyrocket or whales change their recent behavior and start to accumulate hard.

“XRP has stabilized impressively after a turbulent month, but the market still shows signs of hesitation. The most realistic expectation is a consolidation between $2.18 and $2.35, with a potential breakout toward $2.50 if bullish catalysts line up,” concluded ChatGPT.