TL;DR

XRP’s potential spot ETF approval has sparked hope, with analysts highlighting optimistic signals that could drive the price above $3.

ADA’s recent gains, supported by Grayscale’s ETF application, have fueled bold predictions of a $10 price by 2025 despite challenges.

BTC is in the red today (February 18), but some industry leaders think its future looks promising as growing ETF inflows, corporate interest, and regulatory clarity are expected to boost adoption in 2025.

XRP to Renew Its Bull Run?

Ripple’s XRP was at the forefront of gains last week, with its price exceeding $2.80 on February 15. The rally occurred shortly after the US Securities and Exchange Commission acknowledged 21Shares’ application to convert its XRP Trust into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

However, the bullish momentum was short-lived, and the asset’s valuation dipped in the following days. Currently, it trades at roughly $2.56 (per CoinGecko’s data), representing a 4% decline on a 24-hour scale.

Nonetheless, many market observers believe XRP could return to the green track soon. The X user JAVON MARKS envisioned a spike above $3, citing the formation of a hidden bullish divergence.

“A continuation move higher could be only a matter of time, and being the largest ‘post-breakout’ pattern prices have exhibited thus far, a continuation move can be of substantial size,” the analyst stated.

Armando Pantoja chipped in, too, predicting a “lift-off” based on the potential approval of a spot XRP ETF in the US. According to Polymarket, the odds for such a development to see the light of day before the end of the year are 78%.

What’s in the Cards for ADA?

Cardano’s native token has also been among the top-performing cryptocurrencies in the past several days. It climbed to a local top of around $0.82 on February 17 before retracing to the current $0.77.

Its resurgence was likely caused by Grayscale’s application to launch a spot ADA exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US and other factors.

The latest pump caused some industry participants to make interesting price predictions. The X user XForceGlobal claimed the bullish continuation would remain as long as the price stays above $0.50.

“However, if ADA breaks below 50 cents, I’ll start questioning whether this was one of the biggest sucker rallies in the current altcoin market environment,” they added.

Another person who gave their two cents was SlumDOGE Millionaire. They believe ADA could hit at least $10 in 2025.

It is worth mentioning that such a price surge would require the asset’s market cap to exceed $350 billion, which seems unlikely given its current figure below $30 billion.

BTC Price Outlook

The primary cryptocurrency has recorded a shaky performance over the past week, with its price ranging between under $95,000 and almost $99,000. As of this writing, it trades at around $95,500.

Despite that, some remain certain that a new green wave might be just around the corner. Earlier this week, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley assumed that BTC’s price could reach a whopping $1 million, citing growing adoption and diminishing obstacles.

He expects the following months to bring more inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, corporate and state-level BTC investments, and increased support from wealth managers and banks. Horsley also anticipates clearer regulations and global economic factors driving Bitcoin demand, making 2025 a pivotal year for the asset.