XRP’s price action continues to show indecision.

Key Support levels: $0.48, $0.52

Key Resistance levels: $0.60, $0.68

1. Key Support Under Pressure

So far in October, XRP was unable to make new highs. This has kept the price close to the key support at 52 cents which is currently being disputed. If sellers are successful here, then the cryptocurrency could fall to 48 cents next.

2. Buyers Struggle to Maintain Control

Even if buyers show weakness, they still manage to hold XRP above 50 cents. Nevertheless, time is running against them as sellers continue to put pressure. Eventually, the key support may fall if the buy volume does not return.

3. Volume in Decline

XRP’s volume has been declining since March, with clear lower highs. Until this trend reverses, buyers are fighting an uphill battle. If nothing changes, a drop to lower support levels is likely. Watch 48 cents as the next key level.