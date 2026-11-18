Ripple (XRP) Price Flashes Incredibly Rare Signals: is a Rebound Coming?

XRP’s prolonged downturn has pushed its price into territory that we haven’t seen since 2024. That said, some of the more interesting market indicators suggest that the selling pressure might just be about to reach a turning point.

The token recently recorded its lowest weekly close in two years at about $0.97. This extended its correction, which has wiped out more than 70% of its value since the peak reached in July 2025.

XRP Traders Retreat as Leverage Collapses: What Does it Mean?

As we reported earlier, XRP’s estimated leverage ratio on Binance has fallen to about 0.13, which is the lowest level we’ve seen since November 2024.

Moreover, futures open interest on the exchange has declined to about $325 million, compared to $1.5 billion earlier this year.

What this tells us is that the sharp reduction in speculative positioning could help ease volatility that’s driven mostly by liquidations, although it doesn’t necessarily signal an immediate recovery.

Can XRP’s Price Reclaim $1?

From a technical standpoint, indicators paint a picture that’s rather mixed. XRP’s daily relative strength index (RSI) recently entered deeply oversold territory. Normally, this would suggest that there might be a short-term relief rally around the corner.

However, the $1 level has now turned into an important technical and psychological resistance. This means that in order to improve sentiment, traders need to push the price above it and keep it there convincingly.

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On the other hand, another rejection might expose the PA to the recent low at $0.89 once again.

For now, though, XRP’s next move seems largely dependent on whether or not buyers will return before the broader bearish sentiment resumes.