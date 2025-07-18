TL;DR

XRP surged by 60% in the last month, hitting a new historic peak. A nalysts predict further gains, with targets up to $10.

nalysts predict further gains, with targets up to $10. SHIB rose 30% in two weeks, yet 45% of holders remain in the red. Market observers see more upside based on certain chart patterns.

BTC dipped to $119K after peaking at $123K, but strong ETF inflows and whale activity suggest the bull run may continue.

XRP Reached Uncharted Territory

Ripple’s XRP has been on the crest of the wave recently, with its price tapping an all-time high (on most exchanges and data aggregators) of over $3.60. The asset’s investors had to wait more than seven years for this achievement since the previous peak of approximately $3.40 was registered at the start of 2018.

Meanwhile, XRP’s market capitalization surged well above $200 billion, solidifying the token as the third-largest cryptocurrency and widening the gap with the fourth, Tether’s USDT.

The coin’s massive rally appears to be a combination of multiple bullish factors, including rising public interest, growing network growth, whales’ accumulation, and the recent green light on some important crypto bills in the United States.

Unsurprisingly, crypto X is rammed with users expecting the uptrend to continue in the short term. Ali Martinez believes a weekly close above $3 could open the door for a price ascent to as high as $4.80. Others like Javon Marks were even more bullish, envisioning a rise to the major milestone of $10.

What’s Going on With SHIB?

The second-largest meme coin experienced a 30% price increase over the last two weeks, while its market capitalization briefly exceeded $9 billion.

However, many of its holders await more substantial gains as they remain in the red. Earlier this week, the percentage of SHIB investors sitting on unrealized losses was around 54%, while currently it is 45%. This is so because a lot of holders joined the ecosystem years ago when Shiba Inu’s price was in much better condition.

Still, numerous analysts think the meme coin has the potential to pump much more significantly during this bull cycle. X user CJ claimed SHIB has formed “a pretty epic structure” on its price chart and predicted a massive jump in the near term.

Is BTC Ready for More?

While the leading cryptocurrency exploded to an all-time high of approximately $123,000 on July 14, it cooled off slightly in the following days. As of this writing, it trades at around $119,000, but certain indicators suggest the rally is far from being over.

BTC’s Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV), for instance, currently stands at around 2.36. “Historically, values over 3.7 indicated price top and values below 1 indicated price bottom,” CryptoQuant explained.

The flow of capital toward spot BTC ETFs remains solid, showing huge interest from investors, while the whales’ accumulation efforts can also be added to the bullish factors.