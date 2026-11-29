Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis: Will $0.92 Support Hold or Trigger Another Drop Crash?

Ripple’s XRP is approaching a key support test near $0.92 as its recent recovery loses momentum. Buyers have prevented a fresh breakdown so far, but the broader bearish structure remains intact, with several supply zones limiting the prospects of a sustained rebound.

Ripple Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows XRP consolidating following its sharp decline from the early-November high around $1.34. The initial rebound from below $0.90 failed to reclaim the $1.00–$1.04 supply zone, and subsequent candles have formed a weaker recovery structure. The price is now slipping toward the lower boundary of the consolidation.

The immediate support area sits around $0.86–$0.89, where buyers previously absorbed selling pressure. Holding this region could extend the sideways phase and allow another attempt toward $0.97 and the psychological $1.00 level. However, a sustained daily close below $0.86 would invalidate the recent base and signal renewed bearish continuation.

On the upside, reclaiming $1.00–$1.04 would be the first meaningful improvement. Beyond that, the 50% retracement at approximately $1.10 and the 61.8% level near $1.16 represent additional resistance. The larger $1.20–$1.34 supply zone also contains the 78.6% retracement around $1.24, reinforcing its significance if a deeper recovery develops.

Meanwhile, the daily RSI has slipped back toward 30 after a modest recovery from oversold territory. This reflects persistent weakness rather than a confirmed shift in momentum.

XRP/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the four-hour timeframe, XRP is compressing between descending resistance and ƒan ascending support line originating from the $0.86 low. The asset is currently testing the rising boundary around $0.91–$0.92 after failing to sustain its latest bounce toward $0.98.

A decisive break below this trendline would weaken the sequence of higher lows and expose $0.89, followed by the marked demand zone arƒound $0.86–$0.88. A brief move below support followed by a strong reclaim would carry a different implication, so candle closes and follow-through remain important.

If buyers defend the trendline, the first recovery hurdles sit around $0.95–$0.98. A stronger advance would then encounter descending resistance near $1.02, followed by the $1.03–$1.08 supply zone. Clearing both would provide more convincing evidence that the consolidation is resolving upward.

For now, the narrowing structure reflects an unresolved balance within a broader downtrend. Support remains intact, but buyers still need to reclaim nearby resistance to establish a credible recovery.