Ripple is on the verge of breaking above a crucial resistance at the wedge’s upper boundary of $2.5. A successful breakout could trigger a fresh rally toward the $3 threshold.
XRP Analysis
The Daily Chart
Following an influx of buyers at the key 200-day moving average support near $2.1, XRP has surged toward a decisive resistance area. This critical region includes the upper boundary of the prolonged wedge pattern at $2.5, which poses a robust barrier for buyers. A breakout above this level, followed by a successful pullback, could initiate a bullish rally toward Ripple’s all-time high of $3.4 in the mid-term.
Conversely, a rejection at this resistance would likely lead to a consolidation phase within the wedge, providing the market time to rebuild momentum. Overall, XRP remains confined between the wedge’s upper boundary and the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, awaiting a breakout to define its next major direction.
The 4-Hour Chart
On the 4-hour timeframe, Ripple’s push toward the $2.5 wedge boundary highlights increasing bullish pressure. However, the price has faced a mild rejection at this level, prompting a retracement to the short-term support zone at $2.3. This area is likely to provide a temporary floor.
XRP currently trades within a narrow range between the $2.3 support and the wedge’s upper boundary. The most probable scenario is a bullish breakout above this structure, which would pave the way for a continuation toward the $3 resistance zone.
LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.