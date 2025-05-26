TL;DR

Peter Brandt asked his almost 800K X followers whether they’d invest $100K in XRP or SOL, triggering a heated debate.

SOL was praised for its meme coin ecosystem, while XRP fans cited ETF hopes and Ripple’s major acquisitions.

Which One?

The veteran trader Peter Brandt took to X to ask his audience which of these two crypto assets they’d pick for a $100,000 investment.

Let’s say I will buy $100,000 of either $XRP or $SOL this week — no other option but ONLY one of the two please

Which one? State your case

40 words max or I’ll ignore

Remember, XRP or SOL – only choices pic.twitter.com/cNikoRICfd — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) May 25, 2025

The question caused a clash of opinions, with numerous users presenting valuable points that supported both sides. Some people outlined positive trends observed on SOL’s price chart, but Brandt said he takes different factors into account.

The Solana proponents also claimed that the asset is popular among the younger generations, reminding that the blockchain platform is the base for many meme coins. “XRP is [a] boomer coin now without any use case,” one user argued.

Others, though, envisioned a breakout for Ripple’s native token. Some XRP Army members commenting on the post below outlined that multiple companies have displayed their intentions to launch a spot XRP ETF, and approval from the SEC could positively impact the price of the underlying token.

It’s worth noting, though, that several companies have also filed for a Solana ETF. In fact, the chances of a green light this year are higher for SOL ETFs than XRP funds, at least according to Polymarket (87% vs. 83%).

Outside the ETF battle between the two, Ripple has recently demonstrated its financial strength, acquiring Hidden Road for over $1.2 billion and reportedly entering a multi-billion-dollar acquisition battle for Circle.

“The narrative around Ripple’s acquisitions of Hidden Road & possible acquisition of Circle will likely drive strong speciation. Plus, all the headway Ripple is making in the UAE with licenses, tokenization, and more. The Solana narrative does not come close,” X user Ripples stated.

Brandt’s Stance on the Assets

Over the past months, the well-known trader has expressed views on both assets, and it will be interesting to see which one he picks as a better investment choice. He touched upon the SOL/ETH chart a month ago, claiming that SOL “has lots of room to gain on its invalid cousin ETH.”

Back in the day, Brandt was known as an XRP critic. In 2020, he argued that the token “would have been declared (as) a security” if the SEC “understood cryptos.” Last year, he forecasted that the XRP/BTC chart “is headed toward zero.” Earlier in 2025, though, he apologized to the Ripple community for his harsh stance in the past:

“An Olive Branch to XRP holders. Accept it if you will, reject it if you must, but I offer it with good intent. Over the years, I have taken some hard shots at you and your XRP asset. I admit my rudeness.”

A month before the apology, Brandt acknowledged the asset’s price rally and described the XRP/USD chart as “the most powerful chart in the crypto world.”