ETF updates, a multi-million dollar investment, and the recent performance of XRP. These are the main topics we will touch upon in the following lines.

Spot XRP ETF Coming This Week

Perhaps the most important news surrounding Ripple and its native token is the upcoming launch of an exchange-traded fund with XRP as the underlying token.

The issuer of the product, REX-Osprey, described the investment vehicle as the first spot XRP ETF in the US, but the popular journalist Eleanor Terrett provided more details about it. She claimed the product will operate as a “spot ETF with extras” and will hold XRP tokens, cash, Treasuries, and some derivatives.

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas recently said the ETF (with the ticker XRPR) is scheduled to go live on September 18. Other spot XRP ETFs, though, continue to face setbacks.

Earlier this month, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) extended the review period for the product filed by Franklin Templeton for another 60 days, which means that the new decision deadline is November 14, 2025.

Ripple’s Multi-Million Donation

On September 15, the company disclosed a $25 million investment in Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA. The funding, delivered in RLUSD, aims to expand access to capital for small business owners and create more career opportunities for veterans and military spouses.

“It will also equip entrepreneurs with digital payment tools so communities across the US can thrive in today’s rapidly evolving economy. This marks Ripple’s second $25 million donation this year, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to giving back and expanding economic opportunity,” the announcement reads.

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, said small businesses and veterans are two of “the most powerful engines of American progress, yet both face barriers that limit their full economic impact.”

The crypto firm announced the news on its X account, claiming that this funding highlights how stablecoins can drive real-world impact. RLUSD is a USD-pegged stablecoin launched by Ripple towards the end of 2024. Over the past several months, it has undergone some serious progress, and currently, its market capitalization is approximately $730 million.

XRP Returns to Green Territory

Probably driven by the hype surrounding the launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, the price of Ripple’s native cryptocurrency has reclaimed the $3 mark and currently trades at $3.04 (per CoinGecko’s data).

X user CRYPTOWZRD recently suggested that the asset may experience an “impulsive bullish move” should it clear the $3.1320 resistance target. At the same time, Ali Martinez warned that $2.80 is the most important support level.

Meanwhile, the amount of XRP coins stored on leading crypto exchanges continues to rise, signaling an increased selling pressure. Currently, over 3.6 billion tokens are held on Binance alone, representing the highest level ever.