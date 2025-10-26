Ripple (XRP) News Today: October 26

Ripple finally closed the Hidden Road deal, which became big news at the end of the week as the prime broker now goes under a different name.

This and more interesting news from the past week or so will be detailed in the following article.

Hidden Road and Other Big Ripple Deals

Although the Hidden Road purchase, worth $1.25 billion, was initially announced in April, the actual conclusion was highlighted on Friday. In a statement on X, the Brad Garlinghouse-led company noted that the brokerage platform will now be known as Ripple Prime.

This means that the company is now the first in the crypto industry to “own and operate a global, multi-asset prime broker – bringing the promise of digital assets to institutional customers at scale.”

Teuncrium’s CEO weighed in on the matter, indicating that Ripple is “building the new Wall Street with XRP and Hidden Road.”

Garlinghouse took it to X to highlight the company’s five big moves since 2023. Despite the ongoing pressure from the SEC lawsuit at the time, Ripple made two significant purchases in 2023 and 2024: namely, the acquisitions of Metaco (a Swiss-based crypto custody provider) and Standard Custody & Trust Company, an enterprise-grade, regulated platform for cryptocurrencies.

2025 became an even more impactful year for Ripple as, aside from Hidden Road, it also announced deals to acquire Rail for $200 million and GTreasury for $1 billion.

Additionally, Evennorth Holdings, a newly formed Nevada corporation, launched and entered a business combination agreement with Armada Acquisition Corp II to enable institutional adoption of Ripple’s XRP.

XRP Back to 4th

In line with the aforementioned announcements from Ripple, the project’s native token is about to close with a substantial 11.5% weekly surge that has driven its price to a multi-week peak of $2.65. This has helped its market cap soar to almost $159 billion, which makes XRP the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by surpassing BNB.

What’s particularly interesting about this price surge is that it comes at a time when whales have been seemingly taking profits off the table with sizeable sell-offs. In contrast, the popular meme coin and futures trader going by the X handle James Wynn said he was joining the XRP Army with a significant investment. Wynn noted that he went “down the rabbit hole of XRP” and determined it could “revolutionize the banking systems.”

Popular analyst Ali Martinez picked up today’s price move from XRP and outlined the next critical resistance on its way toward $3.00. He also brought up the first line of defense in case this rally is another fakeout.

Two key levels for $XRP: – Support at $2.15

