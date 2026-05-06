Ripple (XRP) News Today: May 6

A closer look at some of the key advancements surrounding Ripple and its ecosystem.

Ripple’s team unveiled an important update concerning the entire community.

Additionally, the company’s stablecoin, RLUSD, received support from one of the biggest crypto exchanges, the spot XRP ETFs continue to attract capital, while some analysts believe that the price of the native token could surge past $2 soon.

The Latest Big Announcements

Earlier this week, Ripple touched upon the never-ending problem in the crypto sector: the hacks and the assumption that many of the attacks are carried out by North Korea wrongdoers.

The firm said it will start sharing detailed threat intelligence with the Crypto ISAC network, helping exchanges and other entities identify malicious wallets, domains, and behavior patterns linked to these hackers. Ripple believes this development will allow the industry to block attacks faster and reduce the damage they cause.

Besides addressing the threat posed by North Korean hacking groups, Ripple also saw a notable advancement in Russia. Recent reports indicated that the country’s largest securities exchange plans to start calculating and publishing indexes tracking the performance of widely known altcoins, including XRP.

The company’s most recent update concerns Swell 2026. The team revealed that registration for the event, which will take place in New York City this October, is now open. Swell is Ripple’s annual conference where the company showcases new products, shares industry insights, and brings together developers, partners, builders, financial leaders, and members of the XRP community.

RLUSD’s Advancement

Several days ago, Ripple shook hands with one of the largest crypto exchanges, OKX. The collaboration is expected to significantly expand global access, liquidity, and trading utility for the company’s stablecoin RLUSD.

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The financial product, pegged 1:1 to the American dollar, officially saw the light of day towards the end of 2024, with its market capitalization now hovering well above $1.5 billion.

Other popular exchanges that have listed RLUSD over the past months include Coinone, Binance, Kraken, Bybit, and more.

The ETF Front

The institutional interest in Ripple’s native token has been quite high lately. SoSoValue’s data shows that inflows into spot XRP ETFs have consistently surpassed outflows over the last few weeks, with the only red day being April 30. Moreover, cumulative total net inflows into these investment vehicles have exceeded $1.3 billion.

This means that more conservative investors, such as pension funds and hedge funds, have increased their exposure to the asset, requiring the companies behind the products (Bitwise, Canary Capital, Franklin Templeton, and Grayscale) to back the sold shares by purchasing real XRP.

XRP Price Outlook

As of this writing, the asset’s valuation hovers around $1.44, up 3% on a weekly basis. According to some market observers, a big move to the upside could be coming next.

X user CW claimed that XRP is forming a second bullish candle after the golden cross, predicting that “the real rally begins after the ATH breakout.”

For their part, EGRAG CRYPTO spotted the emergence of a diamond pattern on the monthly chart where “price meets time.” The analyst forecasted that a push above $1.50 could result in a surge to $2.20, while a failure to hold the structure would invalidate the bullish momentum.