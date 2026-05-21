Ripple (XRP) News Today: May 21

Ripple has secured a spot in yet another prestigious ranking and locked in a new strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, its native token, XRP, is down 4% for the week, but the solid institutional interest suggests bearish pressure may soon ease.

In the Spotlight… Again

Just a few days ago, CNBC, the American business news channel, published its updated list of the top 50 disruptor companies for 2026. The ranking includes the most innovative, fast-growing, and industry-shaping firms worldwide, and Ripple was placed 16th.

On its way up, it has leapfrogged well-known names such as Canva, Samsara Eco, Harvey, Revolut, and more. Anthropic holds the first position, followed by OpenAI and Databricks.

Earlier in May, Ripple was also included among the top 10 entities on the Prime Unicorn Index. It was ranked sixth with a valuation of over $26 billion, while SpaceX (valued at more than $1.2 trillion) is the undeniable leader.

The index tracks the performance of US private companies worth over $1 billion. It serves as a benchmark for financial products tied to high-growth firms and includes 232 entities with a combined valuation exceeding $3.4 trillion.

The Latest Partnership

Ripple Prime (the company’s institutional-grade prime brokerage platform) recently collaborated with EDX Markets and EDX International. The development allows the entities’ clients to access EDX’s spot and perpetual futures liquidity for cryptocurrencies within a “unified, capital-efficient” framework. Speaking on the matter was Michael Higgins, International CEO of Ripple Prime:

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“Building the next generation of prime brokerage requires partnering with venues that provide a secure, liquid bridge between traditional and digital markets. EDX is institutional-grade and delivers the performance, reliability, and depth that our clients expect.”

Additionally, the partnership lays the groundwork for the future integration of Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD. Prior to that, the company secured a $200 million debt facility with Neuberger Specialty Finance. The new capital will enable Ripple Prime (formerly known as Hidden Road) to scale its platform and serve more institutional clients.

Green ETF Days

The spot XRP ETFs have enjoyed strong interest lately. SoSoValue’s data show that millions of dollars have flowed into these products over the past weeks, with the latest red day on April 30. In comparison, spot BTC and ETH ETFs have been bleeding recently.

This means that institutional investors (pension funds, hedge funds, and others) have increased their exposure to Ripple’s cross-border token, thereby setting the stage for a possible price recovery.

The issuers behind these products include heavyweights like Canary Capital, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, and 21Shares. Collectively, they’ve brought in almost $1.4 billion in net inflows since debuting.

XRP Remains in Red Territory

Despite the advancement on the ETF front, Ripple’s native token is down about 4% for the week and is currently worth $1.36 (according to CoinGecko). However, that hasn’t stopped many analysts from making bullish predictions.

Recently, X user CoinForge argued that XRP looks “insane” and stands at a critical level that previously sent it up 700%. For their part, JAVON MARKS opined that the asset is still “holding broken out” against BTC and has the potential to outperform by nearly 800%.

The whale activity reinforces the bullish sentiment. Ali Martinez revealed that large investors have accumulated more than 71 million XRP over the last week. This shows that they might be positioning for a potential rally, which could encourage smaller players to hop on the bandwagon as well.