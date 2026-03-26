Ripple (XRP) News Today: March 26

A closer look at some of the most important developments around Ripple and XRP's price action.

Over the past few days, Ripple (XRP) has been at the forefront of a few important developments. These range from news about its institutional adoption, exchange updates, ETF flows, and ongoing price uncertainty.

The following is a concise breakdown of the latest news shaping XRP’s broader outlook.

Expansion in Asia: RLUSD and Faster Settlements

Ripple is expanding its presence in Asia by testing its RLUSD stablecoin to improve cross-border settlement efficiency. The company is joining BLOOM – the sandbox environment of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, partnering with Unloq to pilot a system that’s designed to automate trade finance payments on the XRP Ledger.

The purpose of this move is to replace slow, manual processes that often take days or even weeks with Ripple’s near-instant settlement triggered by predefined conditions, such as shipment verification.

RLUSD, which was launched in 2024, is a stablecoin designed for institutional use. It offers stable value coupled with blockchain execution speed. This latest initiative builds on Ripple’s broader expansion strategy, including its plans to grow its payments infrastructure in Australia.

XRP ETF Flows: Mixed Signals from Institutions

As CryptoPotato reported earlier, spot XRP ETFs recorded their first week of inflows last week, but the gains were minimal and failed to offset broader market weakness.

Total inflows were just about $636K – far below earlier months that saw hundreds of millions, while March overall remains mostly in deep negative territory with more than $31 million in outflows.

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The data suggests that, at the time, institutional demand remains weak, with inconsistent flows and even zero-activity days.

Binance Update: Changes Affecting XRP Traders

The largest cryptocurrency exchange by both active traders and overall volume, Binance, announced an update affecting XRP and several altcoins. The venue restricted transfers into isolated margin accounts for certain trading pairs. For Ripple specifically, this involved XRP/BNB.

Users are now unable to freely move assets into these accounts and may only transfer amounts needed to cover existing liabilities.

Although such actions usually reduce liquidity and can negatively impact prices, the move had no impact on the altcoin, perhaps because the XRP/BNB trading pair wasn’t the most popular anyway.

Price Action: Bearish Structure Still Intact

And last but not least, a brief overview of price action. XRP remains stuck in a broader bearish structure. Analysts are looking at the most recent price movements from the previous weeks as noise rather than a true attempt at a reversal.

At the time of this writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at around $1.4, but some technical analysts believe it could drop further to critical support levels at $1.09 or even lower to $0.87 if the bearish structure remains intact.

For the bulls to regain control, XRP has to break above major resistance levels at $1.5 and beyond. Otherwise, the prevailing downtrend is expected to persist.

Conclusion

While bullish fundamentals, such as Ripple’s expansion in Asia and RLUSD’s overall development, could strengthen its long-term utility, XRP’s price action suggests the market is still waiting for a decisive catalyst.

ETF flows show interest, but not full confidence, while exchange updates and the broader bearish market structure keep volatility relatively elevated.