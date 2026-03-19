Ripple (XRP) News Today: March 19

Ripple keeps broadening its reach outside the US, while whales have shown notable interest in XRP.

Ripple remains one of the most talked-about projects in the crypto space, driven by constant developments across its ecosystem.

Despite the ongoing market correction, XRP (the company’s native token) has posted weekly gains, whereas some key indicators suggest a more substantial rally could be on the horizon.

The Global Expansion and More

In the last several months, the American-based entity expanded its footprint in the Middle East, while earlier in March, it announced plans to secure an Australian Financial Services License. Such a permit would allow the firm to operate a fully licensed payments platform in Australia and offer services under a recognized regulatory framework.

Just a few days ago, Ripple widened its reach across Brazil by becoming “the only solution in the region capable of serving institutions across the full spectrum of financial needs – from cross-border payments and digital asset custody to prime brokerage and treasury management.” Additionally, the company applied for a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license with the nation’s central bank.

It also made strides in the North American market by teaming up with i-payout to help the latter enable fast, transparent cross-border payments.

Another major news related to Ripple is Evernorth’s step forward to listing on the Nasdaq. The venture that focuses on accumulating, managing, and providing institutional exposure to XRP filed a Form S-4 registration statement with the US SEC in connection with its planned merger with Armada Acquisition Corp. II. Last year, the entity revealed that it had raised over $1 billion in gross proceeds from major institutions such as Ripple Labs, Pantera Capital, Kraken, SBI Holdings, and others.

The ETF Front

2025 was pivotal for Ripple, not only because its long-running legal battle with the SEC finally ended, but also due to the launch of the first spot XRP ETF, which offered full exposure to the asset. This happened in November, and the company behind the product was Canary Capital.

You may also like:

Some renowned firms, including Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and Grayscale, followed suit, and the investment vehicles have so far generated a cumulative total net inflow of more than $1.2 billion.

However, over the past week, outflows have dominated inflows, indicating that institutional appetite for Ripple’s native token has been declining. After several consecutive red days, the netflow finally flashed green on March 17, and we have yet to see whether the interest will pick up in the short term.

XRP Outlook

As of this writing, Ripple’s cross-border token trades at around $1.44 (per CoinGecko), representing a 4% weekly increase. This contrasts with the losses that many other altcoins have posted during that timeframe.

The broken negative streak on the ETF front, as well as the recent whale accumulation, suggest XRP may record additional gains in the near future. As CryptoPotato reported, large investors purchased 200 million coins in the past two weeks, showing strong confidence in the asset and setting the stage for a possible move north.

The USD equivalent of the stash is roughly $290 million, and this group of market participants now controls 11.1 billion tokens, or 19% of XRP’s circulating supply.