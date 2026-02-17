Ripple (XRP) News Today: February 17th

A prominent crypto company continues to praise XRP, while Ripple's stablecoin performed better than USDC on one front.

XRP has experienced a significant decline over the past few months, yet interest in the asset (and the company behind it) remains high.

In the following lines, we will touch upon the latest and most intriguing developments surrounding Ripple’s ecosystem.

Investors Want In?

Ripple’s global event, XRP Community Day, which is dedicated to the community of proponents, developers, and holders, was held last week. It brought together numerous executives and well-known figures from the crypto industry to discuss XRP’s growing usage, institutional adoption, and other trending topics.

One participant was Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary (Head of Product & Research at Grayscale), who disclosed that advisors at the digital asset manager are “constantly asked” by clients about XRP. She added that, in some cases, Ripple’s cross-border token is the second-most discussed asset after Bitcoin (BTC).

Grayscale is among the companies that introduced a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) with 100% exposure to the coin. This happened in late 2025, shortly after Canary Capital became the first to launch such a product in the United States.

Grayscale’s investment vehicle, dubbed GXRP, drew strong interest after its debut, with daily net inflows topping $30 million on several occasions. However, over the past few weeks, the trend has shifted, with frequent negative netflows.

RLUSD Outperforms USDC on This Front

Ripple’s stablecoin, called RLUSD, saw the light of day in December 2024 and has since made significant progress. The product, pegged 1:1 to the American dollar, gained support from many exchanges and renowned banking institutions, including the oldest US bank, BNY Mellon.

Earlier this year, the London-based fintech company LMAX Group partnered with Ripple to integrate RLUSD into its institutional trading infrastructure, while Zand (a bank in the UAE) also embraced the token.

RLUSD’s market cap has exceeded $1.5 billion, a significant milestone given its relatively short history. X user SMQKE revealed that the product has grown “much faster” than Circle’s USDC in its first year.

XRP Price Outlook

The past week has been quite turbulent for Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, with its valuation ranging from $1.35 to $1.66. Currently, it trades at approximately $1.45, representing a 2% daily decline.

It is important to note that the surge to the local high occurred over the weekend and was short-lived, prompting some analysts, such as Ali Martinez, to describe the 2-week candle closure as a gravestone doji. This is a candlestick pattern in which the price spikes during the period but closes near where it started, resembling an upside-down “T.” Martinez noted that the last time this formation appeared on the weekly chart, XRP’s price dropped by 46%.

Other analysts take a more optimistic view. X user BitGuru believes XRP is “coming out of a prolonged downtrend” and is attempting to reclaim key support at approximately $1.50. Should it succeed, a recovery to $1.80-$2 is possible, they predicted.