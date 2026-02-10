Ripple (XRP) News Today: February 10th

Here's everything most interesting related to Ripple and its ecosystem.

Ripple remains among the most discussed topics in the crypto space due to constant news and developments across its ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the company’s cross-border token partially recovered from the February 6th crash, which sent shockwaves through the broader crypto market.

Partnerships and More

Due to regulatory uncertainty in its home country, primarily driven by the already resolved legal case between Ripple and the SEC, the company was mainly focused on global expansion over the past few years. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been a key area, and in 2025, the firm teamed up with the local bank Zand.

Just hours ago, Reece Merrick (Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at Ripple) revealed that the partnership has been extended “to explore a range of initiatives.” Some of the goals include supporting Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin within Zand’s regulated digital asset custody.

The firm has also expanded its footprint in other Middle Eastern markets in recent months, with notable progress in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Besides its advancement in the region, Ripple made headlines for another reason. Some members of the XRP Army disclosed that the entity has entered the prestigious list of the top 10 most valuable private companies across the world. Data shows that it has a valuation of $40 billion and ranks in the 10th spot. Some of those ahead include Revolut, xAI, SpaceX, and OpenAI.

The Big Event

Ripple’s XRP Community Day (a global event dedicated to the entire ecosystem and its community of investors, backers, and developers) will kick off on February 11. There will be many sessions, and participants include high-ranking individuals from Bitwise, Grayscale, Gemini, and more.

The first “fireside chat” will feature Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, and the crypto podcaster Tony Edward. They are expected to delve into topics such as XRP’s growing usage, the macro shift in institutional adoption and acceptance of crypto, and other subjects.

The ETFs

2025 has been a milestone year for Ripple for many reasons. One of the key achievements is the launch of the first spot XRP ETF, which has 100% exposure to the asset.

Canary Capital was the pioneer in that field, introducing its product, XRPC, in mid-November. Shortly after, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and Grayscale followed suit.

The investment vehicles have attracted significant interest, and cumulative net inflows have surpassed $1.23 billion. In the past several days (despite the market’s turbulence), the netflows remained positive. In fact, the last day with a red candle was January 29.

XRP Price Outlook

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency nosedived to as low as $1.11 last week amid heavy bleeding across the entire market. Over the following days, the bulls reclaimed some lost ground, and XRP currently trades at around $1.42, representing a 3% weekly gain.

Some analysts believe there might be a new correction in the near future. X user Robert Mercer envisioned a plunge to $1.10 “very soon,” whereas Crypto Seth claimed that losing the area at around $1.41 could result in a drop to $1.

Of course, optimists are not completely absent. X user EGRAG CRYPTO noted that a few years ago, XRP was worth only $0.30, and in 2025, it surged above $3. Based on that, they believe the price could skyrocket to $30 in the future.

Such a rally would require XPR’s market capitalization to explode above $1.8 trillion, which seems quite unrealistic (at least as of now).