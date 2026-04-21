Ripple (XRP) News Today: April 21

New partnership, whale activity, and more: here are the most interesting and latest developments surrounding Ripple's ecosystem.

Ripple unveiled a strategic roadmap to make the XRP Ledger (XRPL) resistant to quantum attacks.

The company’s native token, XRP, has rebounded 5% over the past week, with some indicators suggesting a further ascent may be on the way.

The Security Plan

J. Ayo Akinyele, Head of Engineering at Rippe, revealed that the firm has partnered with Project Eleven to introduce a “multi-phase roadmap targeting full readiness by 2028.” The initiative’s main goal is to evaluate quantum threats, roll out hybrid models alongside existing systems, and define a clear migration path. In the aftermath, it should make XRP Ledger, the core infrastructure that underpins Ripple’s ecosystem, protected against quantum attacks.

“It is a fundamental architectural shift in how digital assets are secured over the long term. This transition will impact key management, validator infrastructure, and how users interact with the network,” he posted on X.

Google’s quantum research team recently warned that future machines could pose real risks to today’s cryptography much sooner than people expected. This is why the topic has been trending, prompting developers to act fast before it is potentially too late.

More Support for RLUSD

Besides its popular cryptocurrency XRP, Ripple launched a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the American dollar. The product, dubbed RLUSD, debuted in late 2024 and has since made significant progress. Currently, its market capitalization stands at roughly $1.44 billion, making it the 54th-biggest cryptocurrency.

Some well-known exchanges that have listed RLUSD in recent months include Binance, Kraken, Bybit, Gemini, and more. Earlier this month, Bitrue made the stablecoin available as margin for futures trading.

XRP and the Whales

As of this writing, Ripple’s native token trades at around $1.43, up 5% on a weekly basis. It has followed the broader market’s resurgence, while recent whale activity suggests additional gains may be on the way.

You may also like:

The renowned analyst Ali Martinez revealed that large investors have purchased 360 million XRP over the past week. The USD equivalent of the stash is more than $500 million, and this group of market participants now holds a total of 8.73 billion coins (14% of the asset’s circulating supply).

Such accumulations show strong conviction among whales, while smaller players may be encouraged to mimic their move, thereby injecting fresh capital into the ecosystem.

Meanwhile, institutional investors have renewed their interest in the asset, which could be interpreted as another bullish sign. Data shows that spot XRP ETFs have attracted substantial capital, witnessing a 7-day green streak: something last observed at the start of March.