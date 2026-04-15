Ripple (XRP) News Today: April 15

Ripple made the headlines after announcing another strategic partnership in Asia.

Its native token has posted a slight decline over the past week, but renewed interest in spot XRP ETFs signals that a rebound could be on the horizon.

More News From Asia

Earlier today (April 15), the crypto company revealed that it has struck a deal with Kyobo Life Insurance, one of South Korea’s largest insurance companies.

Under the agreement, both entities will evaluate the technical and regulatory feasibility of introducing tokenized Treasury settlement into the country’s financial system. Ripple will provide its institutional custody platform to safely store and move these tokenized assets, with the ultimate goal of making transactions faster and available 24/7. Speaking on the matter was Fiona Murray, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Ripple:

“Korea’s institutional financial market is at an inflection point, and we are privileged to be entering it alongside Kyobo Life Insurance – one of Korea’s most respected financial institutions and the first major insurer in the country to take this step with us. This partnership is a signal to the broader market that institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure is no longer a future aspiration; it is available, proven, and ready to deploy in Korea today.”

This isn’t the only step the company has taken in South Korea recently. At the start of April, Coinone (one of the leading crypto exchanges in the country) embraced RLUSD – Ripple’s stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the American dollar.

Another recent Asian initiative came from Japan, with SBI Ripple Asia revealing that it has finished building a token-issuance platform on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

What Else?

Besides the major news from South Korea, Ripple’s team shed light on the upcoming Swell 2026. The annual conference, which brings together leaders from the blockchain world and the XRP community, will take place at the end of October in New York City.

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The main topics of discussion will cover the sections institution, ecosystem, and innovation. Those willing to participate should submit by May 29.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse celebrated 11 years at the helm of the firm. He shared the anniversary on his official X account, saying that the fight for regulatory clarity continues more than a decade later.

Not long ago, the two main financial regulators in the United States, the SEC and the CFTC, issued a landmark joint interpretive guidance on the digital asset sector, while SEC Chair Paul Atkins said that “most crypto assets are not themselves securities.” In a recent interview, Garlinghouse stated:

“I think what happened two weeks ago at the SEC and CFTC coming together as a joint statement was truly groundbreaking in a bunch of ways. And, from my point of view, it ended an era of lawfare against this industry, which turns out didn’t have the support of what the law actually said, so I think that was profound.”

XRP Outlook

As of this writing, Ripple’s native token trades at around $1.37, representing a minor 1% decline on a weekly basis. Lately, XRP has been locked in a tight battle with BNB for the fourth-largest spot in the cryptocurrency rankings. Currently, the former holds the lead with a market capitalization of about $83.8 billion, while its competitor follows closely at $83.3 billion.

The renewed interest in spot XRP ETFs may indicate that the asset’s price could rebound in the short term. On April 14, the inflows into those products surpassed $11 million, the highest level witnessed since the start of February.

Spot XRP ETFs, Source: SoSoValue

However, this figure remains far below the daily inflows seen last year shortly after these investment vehicles saw the light of day. Recall that March even ended in the red, making it the first such month to do so.