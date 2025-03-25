The legal battle between Ripple and the US SEC might not be entirely over. Legal experts predict the company’s next potential move on that front, while prominent analysts make bullish XRP predictions.

What’s next after Ripple’s latest victory against the SEC?

Earlier this month, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped its appeal against Ripple. The company’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, announced the breaking news and claimed this marked the end of the lawsuit, which dates back to December 2020.

Some legal experts, though, explained that the case has officially not concluded yet. US lawyer Jeremy Hogan suggested that the “bad stuff” is over, but Ripple can now prolong the tussle in various ways. One scenario includes an appeal on the $125 million penalty that Judge Torres ordered the company to pay due to violating certain securities laws.

A few days ago, the attorney Fred Rispoli also weighed in. He assumed that Ripple may ask for a reduced fine of $10 million, which aligns with the amount the firm initially proposed.

XRP price predictions

The major development on the Ripple v. SEC lawsuit front triggered a substantial resurgence for XRP, whose valuation briefly spiked to as high as $2.60. However, the peak was short-lived, and the price retraced to its current $2.45 in the following days.

Many analysts expect a new pump but under some important conditions. The X user CRYPTOWZRD recently predicted a rise to an all-time high (ATH) if XRP exceeds the $2.80 resistance level. Dark Defender envisioned a jump to $2.75 with “a little hassle” on $2.55 and then an explosion toward $5.85.

“We knew the news would follow. Some believed some did not. It doesn’t matter, in the end. Roads are Clear, Skies are Blue,” the analyst recently stated.

However, the whales activity doesn’t seem too promising for the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, as these large market participants have failed to make any moves on the XRP front lately.

$XRP whale activity has been muted over the past week, with no notable buying or selling! pic.twitter.com/SNHIYi332b — Ali (@ali_charts) March 24, 2025

Waiting for this catalyst

The developments on the case have caused huge volatility in XRP’s price over the years, but it seems that this factor may no longer play a role in the asset’s potential bull run. The Ripple community now expects the possible launch of a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US to be the next catalyst.

The well-known companies that have already displayed their intentions to introduce such a product include Grayscale, Bitwise, 21Shares, and more. The SEC acknowledged some of the applications, and in the following months, it has to give its final green light or rejection.

A potential approval will allow investors to gain exposure to XRP without dealing with crypto exchanges or worrying about self-custody. This could bring more people into the ecosystem and create upward pressure on the price in the long term.