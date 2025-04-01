Ripple’s native token became one of the poorest performers over the past few weeks, even though the lawsuit against the SEC ended. But there’s more, so let’s hop in on the latest developments in its ecosystem.

Record-setting minting of RLUSD

Ripple’s native stablecoin, which saw the light of day in mid-December after years of development and fighting US regulators, has been rather sluggish in terms of catching up to the big leagues. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that RLUSD is the 12th-largest stablecoin in the crypto market, with circulating supply of just over 240 million tokens.

However, the past 24 hours were much more positive for the asset. Data from its tracker shows that 50 million RLUSD were minted at the project’s treasury, setting the record for the biggest mint in its three-and-a-half-month history.

Truth about XRP ETF hopes

Even ahead of the regulatory changes in the US and the closure of the lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC, a few companies had filed to launch their own exchange-traded funds tracking the performance of XRP. With the aforementioned two developments taking place in the past few months, the filings and speculations about such financial products reaching the US markets shot up.

In a recent article on the matter, CryptoPotato explored the potential impact on the asset’s price if they are indeed approved. By distinguishing the major differences between XRP and BTC (the first crypto asset to have ETFs listed in the US), we noted that there might be a short-term price boost for Ripple’s token due to hype, but the long-term effects are quite uncertain. Just look at ETH’s performance since the July approvals.

XRP price keeps dropping amid worrying predictions

The cross-border token expectedly soared from $2.3 to $2.6 after Garlinghouse announced on March 19 that the lawsuit had effectively ended. However, that rally was extremely brief and turned out to be a classic ‘sell-the-news’ moment.

In the following 10 days or so, XRP’s price tumbled by 20%. It became the worst-performing crypto asset out of the top 20 and was close to breaking below $2 on multiple occasions.

Although it has defended that support line, for now, there are some predictions that it could slump toward $1.2 if it breaks below it. Veteran trader Peter Brandt noted that XRP has created a typical H&S pattern that could result in a price drop to $1.07 if the $1.9 support is lost to the downside.

In contrast, CRYPTOWZRD believes XRP’s price can bounce off from the $2 line and surge toward $2.8. The Great Matsby is also bullish, indicating that the asset might have already bottomed out this cycle during the drop to $1.8 several weeks ago.