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Ripple (XRP) Makes Important Security Announcement Regarding North Korea

The company behind XRP said it wants to report certain data linked to North Korean entities.
Jordan Lyanchev

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The cryptocurrency industry has long been a victim of hacks, many of which have been attributed to North Korean bad actors, including some of the latest major ones, such as the Drift Protocol exploit.

Several big names have sought to enhance industry standards and security protocols, and Ripple is the latest to join. Here’s how.

Ripple to Share Intelligence

The X post from the company begins by arguing that ‘the strongest security posture in crypto is a shared one.’ Ripple believes a threat actor who has failed a background check at a certain company will apply to three more entities that same week, which is why every firm starts from zero without shared intelligence.

Ripple has decided to start sharing exclusive threat intelligence with members of the Crypto ISAC – a collaborative security network designed to protect the digital asset ecosystem.

The statement from both entities said that such sensitive data has never been shared at this level before. It includes fraud-linked crypto wallets, malicious domains, and Active Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) tied to North Korean campaigns.

However, the two parties added that ‘it goes deeper’ as, instead of raw data, Ripple will provide context-rich profiles, including LinkedIn accounts, emails, phone numbers, and behavior patterns, as it attempts to turn fragmented clues into actionable intelligence.

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ISAC’s Infrastructure

Crypto ISAC has launched a new API that has already been adopted by industry giants like Coinbase to make this intelligence usable in real time. It allows companies to integrate threat data directly into their security systems, detect attackers faster, and coordinate responses across the industry.

“Crypto ISAC’s newly updated API represents a meaningful step forward in how intelligence is shared across the ecosystem. As an early adopter, we’ve been working closely with Crypto ISAC to onboard and operationalize new data sources in a way that aligns with our internal workflows. The result is higher-quality, more actionable intelligence that we can integrate directly into our security operations,” commented Erin Plante, Director of Brand Security and Intelligence at Ripple.

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Crypto Security North Korea Ripple
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.