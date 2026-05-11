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Ripple (XRP) Makes a $200 Million Move to Strengthen Institutional Ties

Ripple's Prime President said that such dependable access to financing and balance sheet strength are 'critical to institutional participants.'
Jordan Lyanchev

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The company behind XRP and RLUSD has announced its latest push toward increasing its presence in institutional crypto finance, which comes with a $200 million boost.

Ripple said it has officially secured a substantial debt facility from funds managed by Neuberger Berman, signaling growing confidence from traditional finance giants in its expanding ecosystem.

Neuberger Private Markets, a division of Neuberger, has been an active and successful private markets investor for nearly 40 years, as it invests across strategies, asset classes, and geographies for a large number of sophisticated and renowned institutions and individuals globally.

The $200 million debt facility from funds managed by it will support the “continued growth of Ripple’s multi-asset prime brokerage platform,” which was renamed to Ripple Prime last year after the acquisition of Hidden Road.

The Brad Garlinghouse-led firm said the move comes as his company has enjoyed a steady increase in client demand for institutional-grade prime services and margin financing solutions.

Ripple Prime, which reportedly tripled its revenue in 2025, can draw up to $200 million from the facility to provide flexibility as client needs evolve.

“This facility enables us to grow alongside our clients by delivering increased margin capacity, greater responsiveness, and improved capital efficiency. Neuberger Specialty Finance has deep expertise in asset-based finance and a strong understanding of our business model, and its support reflects the differentiated prime services platform we have built and the many growth opportunities available to us,” commented Ripple Prime’s President, Noel Kimmel.

Kimmel added that dependable access to financing and balance sheet strength are “critical to institutional participants in today’s dynamic markets.”

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Peter Sterling, Head of Neuberger Specialty Finance, noted that Ripple Prime has evolved into an “innovative brokerage platform combining fintech-grade technology and agility with bank-level compliance and operational rigor.”

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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.