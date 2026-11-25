Ripple’s native token experienced a severe pullback over the past weekend, as the entire crypto market bled out, tumbling to a two-year low of $0.86.

In the following days, buyers staged a comeback, and XRP once again reclaimed the $1 psychological barrier following news that Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia’s CEO. However, the asset couldn’t keep momentum, slipping to its current $0.92 (per CoinGecko). In this article, we explore some of the latest predictions and key factors after the roller coaster.

Sentiment Remains Bullish

Despite its major downtrend over the last few months, X user Celal Kucuker thinks that XRP has “one of the best-looking charts in the market.” The analyst argued that the token has maintained a rising trendline since 2014, calling its long-term structure “remarkable.” That said, they envisioned a potential price explosion to $5 and beyond.

ZAYRO ₿ also recently laid out an optimistic thesis. In their view, the same macro structure that sent XRP vertical in 2017 is in play now, suggesting now could be the perfect moment to accumulate.

“$3 is not the target. $5 → $10 → $15. I’m warning you now at sub-$1. XRP is just getting started,” the analyst added.

For their part, ChartNerd noted that Ripple’s cross-border token briefly entered a long-watched accumulation zone between $0.70 and $0.90 along a multi-year ascending support line. EGRAG CRYPTO similarly highlighted $0.89 as a key level that could spark a move toward $1.20 or higher, while Dark Defender said they have already started betting on a sharp reversal.

Meanwhile, some X users reported that XRP exchange reserves have been declining sharply lately. Fewer tokens stored on these platforms suggest investors have turned to self-custody methods, reducing immediate selling pressure.

The asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) should also be noted as a potentially bullish factor. The ratio has fallen below 30, meaning that XRP has entered oversold territory and could be gearing up for a rebound. The index runs from 0 to 100, where anything above 70 is typically viewed as a warning for an incoming correction.

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Institutional Demand Dried Up

Despite the aforementioned positive signals, the market remains quite fragile, while the lack of institutional appetite in XRP suggests the asset may head deeper south in the short term.

Spot XRP ETFs closed their fourth consecutive week in the red, with October 29 marking the last day inflows beat outflows. This means pension funds, hedge funds, and other conservative investors continue to trim their exposure amid an overall price decline, creating a major hurdle for any decisive comeback.