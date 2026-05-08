Ripple (XRP) Joins an Exclusive Club Next to SpaceX, OpenAI: Details Inside

The company behind the popular cryptocurrency XRP made a prestigious list alongside major private companies such as SpaceX.

The news has failed to trigger a price resurgence in its native token, which remains in the red for the day. However, certain indicators suggest it might be gearing up for a rally.

Another Acclamation for Ripple

Ripple has earned recognition as one of the top 10 entities included in the Prime Unicorn Index, highlighting its strong position in the private-company landscape. Specifically, it ranks sixth on the list with a valuation of over $26 billion.

The undisputed leader is Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (better known as SpaceX), which is valued at more than $1.2 trillion. The second position goes to OpenAI, with a valuation of around $917 billion, while Anthropic comes in third at roughly $332 billion. It is important to note that Ripple is the only crypto company part of that prestigious club.

The index tracks the performance of US private companies valued above $1 billion. It uses a modified capitalization model and serves as a benchmark for financial products tied to such entities. Currently, the index includes 232 companies with a combined valuation of more than $3.4 trillion.

This is hardly the first time Ripple has been featured in a prestigious ranking. In 2024, CNBC and Statista ranked it among the top 250 fintech companies worldwide. In 2022, People’s Magazine positioned Ripple as the 4th Best Workplace for Parents and the 21st Best Workplace in Technology.

No Reaction From XRP

The company’s cross-border token experienced little to no volatility following the disclosure and has been trading at around $1.40, representing a 1.5% daily decline.

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At the same time, the solid institutional interest signals that the asset could be on the verge of a price increase. Inflows into spot XRP ETFs have dominated outflows over the last few weeks, indicating that pension funds, hedge funds, and other investors have increased their exposure to the asset, which could support a potential bullish momentum.

For his part, the renowned analyst Ali Martinez claimed that XRP’s TD Sequential indicator has flashed a new buy signal on the four-hour chart.

“I pay close attention to this setup because it has accurately anticipated every major trend shift in XRP recently. For instance, on May 6, I noted the indicator flashed a sell signal at the $1.46 high. That call perfectly timed the local top, leading to the 5.5% correction we’ve seen over the last 48 hours. Today, the indicator has flipped to a buy signal. To me, this suggests the local exhaustion is over, and XRP is ready to rebound,” he said.

Earlier this week, Martinez argued that a confirmed close above $1.45 could open the door to a rise to as high as $1.80.