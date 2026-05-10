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Ripple (XRP) Is Breaking Out as Analyst Expects ‘Full-Scale Rise’

XRP just tapped a 3-week high.
Jordan Lyanchev

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Although most of the cryptocurrency market is in the green now, with BTC climbing to $81,500 minutes ago, Ripple’s native token is actually among the top performers.

The asset posted a notable surge in the past hour or so, going from $1.42 to almost $1.50. This became its highest price tag since April 18, when it was rejected at $1.50 and spent the following three weeks trading sideways between $1.34 and $1.45.

XRPUSD May 10. Source: TradingView
XRPUSD May 10. Source: TradingView

This impressive price surge of almost 5% daily comes on the heels of many analysts predicting it over the past weeks.

As reported yesterday, Ali Martinez noted that the TD Sequential metric had flashed a major buy signal on the 4-hour chart. The analyst outlined targets of up to $1.82 if it manages to decisively break through the $1.45 resistance.

Fellow analyst CW noted that the token’s current chart shows significant strength, and predicted that “a full-scale rise for XRP is imminent.” Before that, they forecasted a “historic rally” in the making.

Another popular analyst on X who often touches upon XRP’s price moves, EGRAG CRYPTO, was significantly more bullish on the asset’s long-term performance. They touched upon the historical EMA Ribbon and outlined three different scenarios for the asset’s future.

Even the most modest one envisioned a mind-blowing 1,000% surge based on historical performance, while the most likely to occur, according to EGRAG, predicted a 1,250% surge, which would send the token flying to $13.

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Ripple (XRP) ETF Ripple (XRP) Price
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.