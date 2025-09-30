Ripple (XRP) in Big Trouble? Zero Buys and Heavy Sell Pressure Hit

Ripple (XRP) drops to $2.85 with zero buy orders and heavy selling. Liquidity builds below $3 as whales buy and ETF decisions near.

Ripple’s XRP was trading at $2.85 at press time, with a 24-hour volume of $4.84 billion. It has dropped slightly in the last 24 hours and is down only 1% over the past week.

Recent price action on lower timeframes has raised concerns as a sharp increase in sell volume was recorded with no visible buy activity.

Heavy Selling and No Buy Orders on the Chart

A 15-minute XRP/USD chart shared by EGRAG CRYPTO shows that sell volume reached 37,560 while buy volume stayed at zero during the latest candle. The delta reading dropped to -200%, which signals that sellers were fully in control while buyers were absent. The price fell from around $2.91 to $2.85 during this period.

Notably, technical indicators on the chart also turned bearish. Short-term moving averages were broken, and volume sentiment dropped to -5.00%.

#XRP – LTF: I’ve Never Seen This Before! 😱 Right now, the delta is at -200% and buys are sitting at zero. Are you seriously telling me that no one is buying even fucking buying 1 single #XRP? 🤯 This looks like pure manipulation and heavy selling pressure! I usually don’t… pic.twitter.com/UxmVD7WcFa — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) September 30, 2025

The move was described as highly unusual.

Meanwhile, CRYPTOWZRD shared that XRP’s daily candle closed slightly bullish while the XRP/BTC pair moved lower as Bitcoin’s dominance rose. If the metric begins to fall, XRP could break out of its current triangle pattern. Resistance is noted at $3.15 and $3.65, with daily support near $2.75.

You may also like:

On the intraday chart, the price is hovering above $2.8850. A move higher toward $3.01 could help secure ongoing trades. If the price slips under $2.8850, it may lead to more sideways movement. CRYPTOWZRD noted that the next move may follow Bitcoin’s broader trend and is waiting for more clarity before acting.

Liquidity Building Below Key Price Levels

Data from Coinglass, posted by Steph Is Crypto, shows a buildup of liquidity zones forming below the $3 mark. The strongest areas of interest appear between $2.50 and $2.00, where large resting buy orders are positioned. These zones may attract a price drop to fill pending orders before any possible move higher.

Steph asked,

“Are we about to see a final dump?”

The structure of the heatmap reflects typical behavior before a liquidity sweep. Traders are now watching these areas to see if they hold as support or attract more downside movement.

Whale Accumulation and Pending ETF Decisions

As CryptoPotato reported, wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million XRP have accumulated more than 120 million tokens in the past 72 hours. This suggests quiet positioning during the recent market pressure.

Several spot XRP ETF applications are currently under review by U.S. regulators. Grayscale’s application is due for review on October 18, with others lined up through mid-November. Market participants are watching these dates closely, as they could influence future buying activity.