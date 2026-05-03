Ripple (XRP) Gears Up for Big Price Move, Bitcoin (BTC) Stopped at $79K: Weekend Watch

Bitcoin’s breakout attempt that took place over the past 12 hours was halted in its tracks, and the asset returned to its starting point at around $78,000.

Meanwhile, most larger-cap alts have remained at essentially the same spot as yesterday, aside from TRX, which has posted a notable increase.

BTC Halted at $79K

After trading sideways last weekend, the primary cryptocurrency went on a run on Monday morning, surging to $79,500 for the second time in the past 10 days or so. However, the scenario repeated once again as the bears stepped up and immediately rejected its attempt. By Monday evening, BTC had dipped below $77,000 and to under $76,000 a day later.

More volatility transpired before and after the third FOMC meeting for the year on Wednesday, even though the Fed didn’t change the rates, as expected. BTC first pumped toward $78,000 before it dipped to just under $75,000.

The cryptocurrency rebounded on Thursday and Friday, especially after Iran sent a new peace proposal to the US. BTC tapped $78,000 and remained there on Saturday before it jumped to just over $79,000 on Sunday morning when Washington received yet another proposal.

However, Trump remains pessimistic, and BTC was quickly stopped. It went back to $78,000, where it found support and now sits well above that level. Its market cap remains sideways at $1.570 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is up to 58.5%.

XRP Prepares for a Move

Most larger-cap alts have turned green today, but with very modest gains. Ethereum has maintained the $2,300 level, while XRP remains close to $1,40. Although the token has stayed sluggish on a weekly or even monthly basis on a broader scale, analysts are convinced that it’s preparing for a major move with targets of $1.82 or $1.00, depending on the bigger trend direction.

BNB is close to $620, DOGE is near $0.11, while TRX has surged by 3% to $0.34. ZEC and TAO are the other notable gainers from this cohort of assets, while HYPE and BCH have lost the most value. ALGO has soared the most daily, gaining 11%.

The total crypto market cap remains quiet at just under $2.7 trillion on CG.