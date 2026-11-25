Türkiye's crypto custody rules are creating new opportunities for Ripple, whose technology is now supporting Yapı Kredi's digital asset operations.

Ripple has partnered with Türkiye’s Yapı Kredi to support the bank’s digital asset business. The lender will use Ripple Custody to manage assets held on its crypto trading platform, Yapı Kredi Kripto.

The custody technology is deployed on the bank’s own premises to allow it to maintain control over its digital asset operations.

Turkish Banking Presence

Yapı Kredi received approval from Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (CMB) in 2026 to provide crypto custody services under the country’s regulatory framework, introduced in 2024. The development comes as Türkiye remains one of the world’s largest retail crypto markets, with XRP among the country’s most widely held digital assets.

Ripple said its custody technology is currently the only solution used by leading Turkish banks licensed by the CMB as crypto asset custodians. Under the country’s regulations, trading platforms are required to hold at least 95% of customer assets with an authorized custodian.

Following the development, Ripple’s VP and Managing Director of Middle East and Africa, Reece Merrick, said

“Innovative banks like Yapı Kredi are helping bring digital assets into mainstream finance, and secure custody is essential to making that possible. Ripple Custody gives financial institutions the security and control they need to build digital asset services, while meeting the most demanding regulatory requirements.”

RLUSD Expands Through 3 Turkish Platforms

Back in June, Ripple expanded its stablecoin presence in Türkiye through partnerships with BiLira, Bitexen, and Bitlo, making RLUSD available to institutional users in the country. The move came as Türkiye’s crypto market handled roughly $200 billion in annual transactions, according to a 2025 Chainalysis report.

The blockchain company said that its dollar-backed stablecoin could help Turkish businesses access global liquidity through a regulated and transparent asset. Bitexen MENA CEO Alphan Göğüş described the partnership as an initial step toward a wider rollout across Bitexen Global, while BiLira co-founder Sinan Koç said RLUSD could help accelerate blockchain adoption in the country.

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In addition to its commercial expansion, Ripple has also added Istanbul Technical University (ITU) to its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), extending its academic partnerships in Türkiye.