Ripple (XRP) Gains 160% After $20B Liquidation Shocker – What Lies Ahead?

Analysts have identified immediate resistance for XRP in the $2.80-$3.00 range.

Ripple (XRP) bounced back sharply from the lows of under $1 on some exchanges to $2.60 after plummeting due to Trump’s 100% China tariff, which wiped out $19 billion in crypto leverage. Fresh buying momentum has since restored confidence.

Experts suggest that XRP’s technical outlook is positive, and weekly closes above $2.80 may open paths toward new highs.

Technical Resistance Levels

XRP has staged a sharp recovery of about 160% from Saturday’s low near $1, after the largest crypto liquidations on record erased almost $20 billion in leveraged positions. The broader market has stabilized, too, as seen with the surge of total capitalization back above $4 trillion after US-China trade tensions cooled.

For XRP, this rebound was also possible due to recovering institutional confidence. In a statement to CryptoPotato, B2BINPAY analysts explained that exchange-traded crypto products (ETPs) saw nearly $6 billion in inflows earlier this month, including over $200 million into XRP-linked funds. This is a strong sign that professional investors are adding exposure following Ripple’s legal settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in August.

From a technical perspective, B2BINPAY found that XRP’s immediate resistance is near $2.80-$3.00. As such, the analysts predicted that a weekly close above this range could target $3.40-$3.70. On the flipside, however, any slowdown might lead to consolidation between $2.50-$2.70 as leveraged positions reset.

Broader macro factors, such as a softer dollar or easing trade tensions, could support further gains, though new shocks could obstruct positive momentum.

“Still, the fact that XRP rebounded so quickly after a systemic flash crash means that its fundamental demand and investor base remain strong.”

Zooming Out

Short-term technical momentum now complements long-term bullish patterns. According to ChartNerd, XRP appears poised for higher levels after breaking out of a multi-year triangle pattern that began forming in 2018, with a clear breakout occurring in late 2023. Since then, the crypto asset has tracked a curved support path and has held at critical price levels.

You may also like:

Using Fibonacci extensions (1.414 and 1.618), the analyst projects bold targets of $14 and $28. Additionally, a flag formation in 2024-2025 points to a brief consolidation before the next leg up. If XRP surpasses this flag, it could reach these higher targets between 2026 and 2028.