What a week has been for the cryptocurrency market, with bitcoin at the helm of gains. The past 24 hours alone saw the asset skyrocketed to $90,000 for the first time ever before it was stopped there.

The altcoins have posted impressive gains within the same timeframe as well, led by Dogecoin’s mindblowing rally.

BTC Stopped at $90K

The most bullish week in BTC’s recent history continued today. Recall that the asset struggled at $68,000 during the US election date last Tuesday but started to surge as it became evident that Donald Trump will be the next president.

This rally saw the asset fly past its March all-time high and charted several consecutive ones. Moreover, bitcoin surpassed $80,000 during the weekend and hasn’t looked back since. The start of the current business week was highly positive as well, as the cryptocurrency skyrocketed to $86,000 on Monday.

It kept rising during the early hours of the Asian trading session and jumped to $90,000 earlier today, which now stands as its current all-time high. However, the bears finally reminded of their presence at this point and stopped the asset from conquering that line.

Moreover, they managed to push BTC south by two grand, and now it struggles to around $88,000. Nevertheless, its market cap is still well above $1.7 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is up to 55.9%.

DOGE’s World, but XRP Awakes

It’s safe to claim that Dogecoin has been the biggest gainer during this week-long rally. Its price has soared by more than 150% within this period, 50% alone in the past 24 hours, and skyrocketed to $0.44 earlier today for the first time in three years.

Other double-digit price gainers include CRO (35%), BONK (25%), BTT (25%), BRETT (20%), RENDER (19%), and more.

Even Ripple, which was quite sluggish in the past week, has jumped by over 12% daily and trades north of $0.65.

The total crypto market cap hit a new all-time high of over $3.1 trillion on CG today.