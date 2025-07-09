TL;DR

XRP completes a 32-week consolidation, matching the 2017 pattern that led to an explosive breakout.

Futures open interest hits $5.17B, with traders betting big on near-term XRP momentum.

Tight Bollinger Bands suggest volatility ahead; the past setup led to a 600% price pump.

XRP Price Trends Higher Amid Low Volume

Ripple (XRP) was trading at $2.34 as of Wednesday, posting a 2.4% gain in the last 24 hours. This follows a rise from $2.26 and extends the asset’s weekly gain to 6.48%. Its total market capitalization now stands at approximately $137.4 billion.

Meanwhile, trading volume has dropped 42.4% in the same period, with $2.58 billion in tokens changing hands. Lower volume during a price rise can signal weaker conviction, though the overall trend remains positive. The 24-hour trading range sits between $2.26 and $2.34.

Technical Setup Mirrors 2017 Pattern

According to trader @Ripplesinwales, XRP’s price has completed a 32-week consolidation period. This pattern matches a similar formation that occurred in 2017, which preceded a sharp breakout in week 33.

$XRP has been in a 32 week consolidation Same duration consolidation occurred in 2017 Week 33 could be explosive pic.twitter.com/HImaSFLhbp — Ripples ‍☠️ (@Ripplesinwales) July 9, 2025

Chart data confirms the token is moving out of a long-term symmetrical triangle, a structure that often leads to a directional move. Volume has shown small signs of picking up. This has led traders to monitor the next few sessions closely as a potential breakout window.

Futures Market Open Interest Nears Record

Open interest in XRP futures reached $5.17 billion, marking a 3.07% increase and the highest reading since January. This surge brings XRP’s open futures positions near their previous all-time high. The metric has risen 33% since the June 22 low, showing stronger interest in derivatives markets.

In addition, Coinglass data indicates that open interest peaked at 800 million XRP before settling slightly lower at 743 million. Futures open interest reflects how much capital is deployed in active positions, and growth in this area suggests that traders are positioning for possible larger moves.

As previously reported by CryptoPotato, Steph Is Crypto pointed out that XRP’s Bollinger Bands have recently tightened. The last time the asset saw this setup, it resulted in a 600% price move.