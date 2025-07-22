TL;DR

XRP breaks out of a multi-month triangle, clearing key resistance and entering a new bullish phase.

Analysts highlight $4.20–$6.12 as the next targets, using Fibonacci extensions to chart the asset’s possible path.

XRP network hits 7.2M wallets as new US bills and ETF launch boost investor confidence.

XRP Clears Multi-Year Triangle Pattern

Ripple (XRP) has pushed higher, confirming a breakout from a symmetrical triangle that had shaped price action since late 2024. Descending highs and rising lows formed the pattern, which had a squeezed pattern more than six months before it finally took off in early July.

As of press time, XRP traded near $3.46 after reaching a session high of $3.58. It has gained over 20% in the past seven days, holding above key former resistance levels. This breakout has opened the door to new technical targets on the upside.

Analyst Sees $6 Target Based on Fibonacci Projections

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has shared a chart indicating XRP could reach $6. Fibonacci levels drawn from the previous move show $4.17, $4.63, and $5.01 as possible resistance points. The final extension at $6.12 aligns with this projection. The 1.0 Fibonacci extension at $3.40 has already been crossed, which supports the view that further gains could follow.

Another analyst, CryptoWZRD, pointed to $3.65 as the next level to monitor. A break above that zone would likely confirm continued strength. Above $3.65, targets include $4.20 and a wider range between $4.60 and $4.70.

In addition, intraday charts show wide swings in price, but the structure remains intact. The $3.40 level is acting as intraday support. If the asset can clear $3.65, analysts expect momentum to pick up again. Until then, market participants are watching for a clean structure to form for new setups.

The broader trend remains in favor of buyers as long as XRP stays above key short-term levels. XRP/BTC also closed strong on the daily chart, helping fuel interest.

On-Chain Growth and U.S. Policy Shift Add Context

The rally follows new US Congress legislation to aid crypto industry advancements. Bills such as the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts are progressively getting clearer regulations, and perhaps that is seizing the interest of bigger investors.

Meanwhile, ProShares launched a futures XRP ETF, offering more exposure through traditional platforms. On-chain activity is also increasing. Wallet data shows XRP addresses have now surpassed 7.2 million, the highest level on record.