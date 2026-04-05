Ripple (XRP) ETFs Went From Bad to Worse: First Red Month and No Inflow Days

Meanwhile, the underlying asset has dipped by 3% weekly and continues to struggle at the $1.30 support.

The spot exchange-traded funds tracking the performance of Ripple’s cross-border token continue to dig new lows, as they just ended their first month in the red in March.

The landscape is even more worrying when we examine the details, while XRP is currently losing the battle for the fourth spot against BNB.

XRP ETFs Fall Short

After years of building anticipation, the first spot XRP ETF (Canary Capital’s XRPC) had a highly successful debut day, breaking the launch-day trading volume for 2025. Four more such products followed suit, and they attracted over $1 billion in about a month. Moreover, they didn’t have a single red day in terms of net flows for almost two months before that streak broke on January 7 – something that even the BTC and ETH ETFs couldn’t do.

In November and December, they gained $666.61 million and $500 million, respectively. The before-launch hype seemed justified. However, the following two months were more modest, perhaps driven by quickly escalating global tension. January recorded just $15.59 million in net inflows, while February saw $58.09 million.

The landscape worsened in March as the war-induced tension skyrocketed, oil prices soared, and uncertainty and doubt crept into all financial markets. Investors pulled out $31.16 million from the spot XRP ETFs, making it the first red month since their launch in November last year.

What’s even more concerning is the fact that there were multiple days with no reportable inflows at all. 8 out of the 22 trading days have $0.00 against them on SoSoValue, clearly showing disappearing demand.

XRP in Danger

Amid this ongoing investor exodus from the ETFs, the underlying asset has expectedly underperformed, slipping by over 3% weekly. Moreover, XRP now stands inches below the coveted $1.30 support, which, if lost decisively, could lead to more profound corrections.

You may also like:

Popular analyst CW recently warned that a potential drop to $1.26 could trigger mass high-leverage long liquidations.

If $XRP falls to around $1.26, most high-leverage long positions will be liquidated. pic.twitter.com/wnyErpC1Bu — CW (@CW8900) April 5, 2026

Fellow analyst CRYPTOWZRD noted that XRP had closed the previous daily candle indecisively and is “teasing the $1.32 intraday resistance.” If it remains below it, the analyst predicted more “weakness and short opportunities.”