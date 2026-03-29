Ripple (XRP) ETFs Turn Into a Ghost Town, Bitcoin (BTC) Funds Begin Macro Recovery

The spot crypto ETFs continue to be a vital part of the overall industry growth, but the most recent numbers show a rather contrasting picture.

On one hand, the BTC funds, even though they ended the week in the red as well, have shown some recovery attempts since the post-October mass withdrawal phase. On the other hand, the once-best-performing XRP ETFs have seen little to no interest, with days of no activity.

Spot XRP ETFs Fail to Attract Interest

Data from SoSoValue paints a clear and painful picture regarding the exchange-traded funds tracking the popular cross-border altcoin. In fact, for the first time in the products’ history, there were more days with no reportable activity than those with some net flows. Monday, Thursday, and Friday ended with $0.00, while the two days in the middle saw negligible net inflows of $1.40 million on Tuesday and $1.26 million on Wednesday.

Consequently, even as this became the second consecutive week in the green, the actual numbers are quite modest, to say the least. March continues to be in the red, with almost $29 million in net outflows – the first such monthly instance since the November 2025 debut.

The current performance of the spot XRP ETFs has no similarities to the skyrocketing demand in the first month and a half. Recall that Canary Capital’s XRPC broke the 2025 debut-day record for highest trading volume. The four funds that followed suit and XRPC attracted over $1 billion in net inflows in a month. However, 2026 has been quite the opposite for now, especially the current month.

ETH ETFs Down, BTC ETFs Try to Recover

The spot Bitcoin ETFs went on a violent outflow streak after the October 10 market calamity, shedding roughly $9 billion at one point. However, the tides turned to an extent in late February and early March, as the funds managed to recover well over $2 billion in this timeframe alone.

Although the past week ended with more outflows than inflows for the first time in a month, Bloomberg’s James Seyffart said the BTC ETFs have almost erased all losses observed in 2026.

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Bitcoin ETFs have reversed almost ~$3 billion of the massive ~$9 Billion in outflows from 10/10 through the end of Feb. While they still have net outflows of over ~$6 billion since 10/10 — we’re almost flat on the year now. pic.twitter.com/Gw6XISKY9R — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) March 27, 2026

In contrast, the funds tracking Ethereum’s performance have seen eight consecutive days of net inflows, ending the past week with more than $200 million less. In fact, they have been in the green only in three weeks out of the last 11.