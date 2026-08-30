Ripple (XRP) ETFs Smash 2026 Inflow Record as Total Flows Hit New ATH

Despite the record-setting inflows, XRP's price was rejected after last week's surge to $1.70.

The winds of change continue to impact how investors view the spot XRP ETFs, with the inflows in the past week exceeding $110 million for the first time since early December, 2025.

Naturally, the cumulative total net inflows have reached a new all-time high, while Bitwise’s XRP ETF has extended its lead as the largest of the bunch.

2026 Record Hit

On a rare occasion in the past several months, all five trading days saw double-digit net inflows. Investors kicked off the week by pouring $13.82 million on Monday and another $23.87 million on Tuesday. The most impressive day was Wednesday, when the net inflows hit $28.14 million. This was the single-best daily performance since January 5, when the funds attracted over $46 million.

Another $18.47 million entered the funds on Thursday, and $26.20 million on Friday. This brought the total for the week to $110.49 million – the best five-day performance since the week that ended on December 5.

The cumulative total net inflow reached $1.66 billion on Friday, a new all-time high following last week’s market shift, when investors returned to the XRP ETF scene. Before that, there were multiple examples of days with no actual net flows.

Bitwise’s XRP ETF remains the largest, with the cumulative net inflows skyrocketing to just over $600 million. The first to see the light of day, Canary Capital’s XRPC, follows suit with $483 million, while Franklin’s XRPZ is third with $462.86 million.

XRP Halted at $1.70

The underlying asset exploded between August 19 and 22, surging from the key psychological support at $1.00 to a multi-month high of $1.70. After gaining 70% in less than 72 hours, though, the asset slumped to $1.50 at the start of the business week.

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Despite the impressive inflows mentioned above, it couldn’t maintain that level and dipped to and below $1.40 by the end of the week. It currently fights to reclaim that level after a 1.3% increase on a 24-hour scale.

Analysts believe the next move will depend on whether XRP can defend the $1.35-$1.38 support zone, which was tested on Friday after Kevin Warsh’s hawkish speech. If the token is to rebound, the first major obstacle it needs to overcome to continue upward is at $1.60, which is a level that has frequently stopped its breakout attempts in the past six months.