Ripple (XRP) ETFs Reign Supreme as Total Inflows Surpass Bitcoin, Ethereum Funds

In the meantime, the DOGE ETFs continue to see no action.

Spot exchange-traded funds tracking the performance of the third-largest non-stablecoin cryptocurrency continue to attract significant net inflows despite the overall market uncertainty.

The same cannot be said about other crypto-focused funds, such as ETH, SOL, and DOGE, which saw mostly outflows on Monday.

XRP ETFs Take the Lead

Recall that the first spot XRP ETFs with 100% exposure to the asset launched in the United States in mid-November. At the time, Canary Capital’s XRPC broke the 2025 record for highest trading volume on day one. Since then, Bitwise’s XRP, Grayscale’s GXRP, and Franklin Templeton’s XRPZ have seen the light of day, but XRPC remains the market leader with the highest cumulative net inflows.

Yesterday, on December 1, the four products attracted $89.65 million, bringing the total inflows to $756.26 million since XRPC’s inception. This made the spot XRP ETFs the best-performing funds from the entire cryptocurrency fleet.

The Bitcoin ETFs were the only ones in the green by gaining a more modest $8.48 million. In contrast, the Ethereum funds saw more than $79 million in net outflows, and the SOL-focused products were drained by $13.55 million in withdrawals. The two spot DOGE ETFs recorded zero activity for the second consecutive trading day.

It’s worth noting that the XRP funds have not seen a day in the red since November 13. The record for highest daily net inflows was on November 14 ($243.05 million), followed by $164.04 million on November 24, and $118.15 million on November 20. No other crypto-focused ETF can say the same within this timeframe.

But XRP Still Down?

Despite the promising numbers on the ETF scene, the underlying asset has failed to capitalize on the bullish momentum. Just the opposite, XRP is down by 8% weekly and even dipped below $2.00 yesterday. The asset has turned red on a YTD basis, despite Ripple’s highly successful year.

You may also like:

Analysts remain bullish on the asset, though, especially since it managed to defend two critical support levels at $1.75 and $2.00. Some believe XRP has not peaked yet during this cycle and predicted that another rally might be on its way.