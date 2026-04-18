Ripple (XRP) ETFs Post Best Week in 3 Months as Investors Return

Meanwhile, the underlying asset surged to a multi-week peak of its own before it was rejected at $1.50.

After weeks of dwindling performance, no-inflow days, and investor uncertainty, the spot ETFs tracking the popular cross-border token saw impressive inflows over the past five trading days.

This coincided with the de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East, but the return of uncertainty from conflicting statements over the weekend could turn the tables next week.

Best Week in 3 Months

CryptoPotato has repeatedly reported the spot XRP ETFs’ rather intriguing performance, which began with impressive numbers. The first $1 billion was attracted in about a month, while the initial nine weeks had no single day of more net outflows than inflows.

However, the trend rapidly changed in January and February and worsened in March as the war in the Middle East broke out and quickly intensified. In fact, March was the first month in the red for the funds, with over $31 million leaving the financial vehicles in total. April began on the wrong foot as well, with multiple days of no-reportable activity and some minor outflows, mirroring the March performance to a large extent.

Investors showed the first signs of reactivation on April 10, pouring over $9 million into the funds. This trend continued in the following business week, which ended with $55.39 million in net inflows – the single-best weekly performance since the one that ended on January 16. April 15 stands out as the highest-inflow day ($17.11 million), setting a 10-week record.

As such, the cumulative total net inflows have neared the all-time high ($1.28 billion) at $1.27 billion as of Friday’s close, according to data from SoSoValue.

XRP Pumped

The underlying asset joined the broader market’s rally over the past week, surging by 7% since the previous Sunday to over $1.43 now. It even tapped a three-week high at just over $1.50 yesterday after Iran’s foreign minister announced that the country had reopened the Strait of Hormuz.

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However, it was stopped there and driven to its current level after Iran and the US made some contrasting statements on the war front, with Trump claiming that they had engaged in “very good conversations,” while the other side denied it.

Although the ceasefire between the two enemies continues for a few more days, the situation remains highly flammable and could go either way. More volatility is expected tomorrow when the legacy financial markets start to open and price in the impact of the weekend developments.